Amazon reportedly in talks to take over former JC Penney & Sears stores

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – Amazon and shopping mall owner Simon Property Group are reportedly in talks to turn some empty department store space into Amazon fulfillment centers.
For Amazon, more centers near residential areas would speed up the crucial last mile of delivery.
For Simon, turning over what was once prime mall space shows it’s willing to give up an essential way to bring in more mall traffic, in order to secure a steady tenant.
The discussions have been underway for months and began before the pandemic.
They’ve explored converting stores that were formerly occupied by JC Penney and Sears.