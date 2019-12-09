Amazon says Trump interfered with Pentagon contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Amazon alleges President Trump abused his position to apply “improper pressure” on Pentagon decision-makers to stop Amazon from winning a military contract worth billions.
A formal protest was unsealed at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Monday.
It alleges Trump “launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks” against Amazon to try to undermine its bid and hurt CEO Jeff Bezos.
It claims Trump views Bezos as a political enemy because of his ownership of the Washington Post.
The complaint calls for the Defense Department to revisit its decision to award the $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft.
The White House refused to comment.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Pentagon spokeswoman said an expert team decided which company to select for the contract and there were no external influences.