Amazon says Trump interfered with Pentagon contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Amazon alleges President Trump abused his position to apply “improper pressure” on Pentagon decision-makers to stop Amazon from winning a military contract worth billions.

A formal protest was unsealed at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims Monday.

It alleges Trump “launched repeated public and behind-the-scenes attacks” against Amazon to try to undermine its bid and hurt CEO Jeff Bezos.

It claims Trump views Bezos as a political enemy because of his ownership of the Washington Post.

The complaint calls for the Defense Department to revisit its decision to award the $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft.

The White House refused to comment.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Pentagon spokeswoman said an expert team decided which company to select for the contract and there were no external influences.

