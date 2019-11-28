‘Amazon Smile’ donates portion of purchase to charity of your choice

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Cyber Monday is coming up where millions will be flooding the internet searching for deals. On the world’s largest online retailer, a portion of your purchases can help local organizations.
It’s called “Amazon Smile” and for every purchase, half a percent will go to the organization of your choosing.
All you have to do is type in smile.amazon.com, log in to your Amazon account and choose from hundreds of local options.
Rogue Retreat is one of the organizations that benefit. It says it has received over $150 just this month.
“That’s money they didn’t have before and that’s money they can do something with and most non-profits are always scrambling to find extra dollars and they are all valuable organizations in the valley that need to be supported,” said Chad McComas, executive director of Rogue Retreat.
If you have an android phone, you can add Amazon Smile to the Amazon app. But for iPhone users, you’ll have to use a search browser where you can then save the smile page to your home screen.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.