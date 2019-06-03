Amazon starts one-day shipping for some products

Home
SEATTLE, Wash. (CNN) – On Monday, Amazon kicked off its free one-day shipping option for Prime members.

Prime customers can already get free same-day shipping in some areas. But the online retailer says it now offers expanded free next-day delivery across the U.S.

Prime members do not need a minimum purchase to use next-day delivery. It is available for more than ten million products on the site.

To handle the expected uptick in deliveries, Amazon has a massive shipping network in place.

It includes more than 100 fulfillment centers, 100 delivery stations, and a fleet of Amazon Air cargo planes.

