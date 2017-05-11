Amazon to build homeless shelter in new HQ

Seattle, Wash. – Amazon has announced they will be setting aside over 47,000 square feet inside their new Seattle headquarters to build a permanent homeless shelter.
CNN reports the plan includes 65 rooms which will house over 200 homeless individuals each night.
Amazon is partnering with local nonprofit Mary’s Place for the shelter.
“Mary’s Place does incredible, life-saving work every day for women, children, and families experiencing homelessness in the Seattle community,” Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement. “We are lucky to count them as neighbors and thrilled to offer them a permanent home within our downtown Seattle headquarters.”
The new Mary’s Place shelter is slated to open in 2020.