Amazon unveils ‘Spheres’

SEATTLE, Wash. (KING) – Amazon has unveiled their new “Spheres” to the public.

The tech giant’s urban Seattle oasis features 40,000 plants from 30 countries crossing 400 species, including a showstopper 50-foot fig tree in the middle. The Spheres also feature more than a dozen plants that are extinct in the wild or are part of ongoing conservation efforts.

The project cost $4 billion to build and is five years in the making.

Amazon hopes employees will use the Spheres’ lush environment to work and think differently – or even hold meetings in one of the tree houses suspended under 40-foot tall trees.

The Understory, which is the free visitor center at the base of the Spheres, is open to the public Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will open Tuesday, January 30.

