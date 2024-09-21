Amazon workers getting pay raise, free Prime membership

(CNN) – Amazon warehouse workers are getting a pay raise and free Prime membership.

Amazon announced Wednesday the average starting wage has increased to more than $22 per hour.

That’s good news for the online retail giant’s more than 800,000 front-line employees.

The company will also offer the $139 yearly Prime benefit to employees for free.

The wage hike comes ahead of the busy holiday shopping season and analysts are predicting online sales will increase this year.

