Amazon workers plan protest

SEATTLE, Wash. (NBC) – Amazon warehouse workers are planning a “mass call out” this week to protest the company’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
According to the worker rights group United for Respect, more than 300 amazon employees from some 50 facilities have pledged to not go to work starting Tuesday.
The protest is taking place across several days because workers are scheduled to report to their shifts on different days and at various times.
Workers claim Amazon has not done enough to protect them from the virus. They point to a lack of protective gear and hand sanitizer.
The workers want Amazon to “immediately close down” any facilities that report positive cases and to provide testing and two weeks of pay for workers during that time.
Amazon declined to comment on the walkout plans for this week.