Home
Amber Alert issued in Oregon

Amber Alert issued in Oregon

Crime Local News Regional Top Stories ,

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police in Gresham believe a suspect related to an Amber Alert issued n Carbon County, Utah may be in Oregon.

On Friday, August 20, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office acted on information indicating 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley may have been in the Gresham area. He’s suspected of abducting two children in Utah.

A new Amber Alert was issued in Oregon with the following information:

  • Abduction time: August 18, 2021, 1:00 am
  • Suspect information: Derek Michael Rowley, 33-year-old male. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6,’ 190 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, on his right hand of a skull, and he has tattoos on his left arm.
  • Vehicle description: Gold, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The pickup truck is a flatbed and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.
  • Children:
    • Manson Rowley, 8-year-old male. 3’11”, 50 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. last seen wearing pajamas.
    • Arson Mangum, 6-year-old male. 3’ 5”, 40 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing pajamas.
  • The Amber Alert issuing agency is the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s believed Rowley may be traveling from Utah to Washington.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »