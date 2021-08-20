Amber Alert issued in Oregon

GRESHAM, Ore. – Police in Gresham believe a suspect related to an Amber Alert issued n Carbon County, Utah may be in Oregon.
On Friday, August 20, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office acted on information indicating 33-year-old Derek Michael Rowley may have been in the Gresham area. He’s suspected of abducting two children in Utah.
A new Amber Alert was issued in Oregon with the following information:
- Abduction time: August 18, 2021, 1:00 am
- Suspect information: Derek Michael Rowley, 33-year-old male. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6,’ 190 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of his neck of a crown, on his right hand of a skull, and he has tattoos on his left arm.
- Vehicle description: Gold, 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plate C66780T. The pickup truck is a flatbed and is towing a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.
- Children:
- Manson Rowley, 8-year-old male. 3’11”, 50 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes. last seen wearing pajamas.
- Arson Mangum, 6-year-old male. 3’ 5”, 40 pounds. Described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, last seen wearing pajamas.
- The Amber Alert issuing agency is the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s believed Rowley may be traveling from Utah to Washington.
Anyone with further information is asked to call police.