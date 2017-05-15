Boise, Idaho – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing Boise girls, Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon.
According to the Boise Police Department, 6-year-old Jaylynn and 7-year-old Madison were picked up from school May 10 by their father, Joshua Dundon.
Police received information that indicated the three went camping.
Family eventually became concerned when nobody could get in touch with Joshua, who has joint custody of the girls.
On May 11, Joshua’s vehicle was found burned in a rural part of Eureka County, Nevada. Boise police said deputies were able to find multiple footprints in the area.
BPD said evidence obtained throughout the investigation prompted authorities to issue an AMBER Alert.
Joshua may have taken a small dirt bike or motorcycle with him in his truck before it burned. That vehicle has not yet been recovered. He may also be traveling with a yellow pit bull.
Police added Joshua may be armed.
Anyone who has seen Joshua or the girls is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Eureka County Dispatch at 775-237-5330.
Non-emergency tips can be called in to 208-373-5411.