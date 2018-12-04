America honors George H.W. Bush

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Thousands of people are expected to pay their final respects to former President George H.W. Bush, who currently lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
Mr. Bush ascended the capitol steps one last time Monday, after being ushered in with a 21-gun salute.
A state funeral will be held at the National Cathedral on Wednesday. President Bush’s remains will return to Texas after that service for a private funeral. He’ll be buried there with his wife and daughter.
