America prepares for redacted Mueller report

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election meddling and President Donald Trump will be released in less than 24 hours.
Attorney General William Barr will hand the nearly 400-page report over to Congress tomorrow morning. It’s also expected to be published on the special counsel’s website.
The president’s lawyers are reportedly prepared to give a counter-report between 30 to 40 pages, but a decision has not yet been made on whether or not it will be released. A source tells NBC News that a White House meeting has also been planned for all relevant staff members.
Barr has been working with members of Mueller’s team to redact information that could compromise ongoing investigations or expose intelligence sources, among other reasons.
The House Judiciary Committee voted to authorize a subpoena for Mueller’s full report earlier this month. Barr is expected to testify about the report’s findings in May, and Democrats have suggested they’ll call Mueller to testify as well.
Meanwhile, a new poll from the Associated Press shows six out of 10 Americans still believe the president obstructed justice and want Congress to keep investigating.
