American Cancer Society Discovery Shop closing

MEDFORD, Ore. – After 30 years in the Rogue Valley, the Medford American Cancer Society Discovery Shop is closing its doors. The thrift shop is closing due to financial challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Discovery Shop, located at 31 West 6th Street, will be having a large closing event with discounts starting August 1st. The American Cancer Society said in an email it will be pricing everything “to go.” The email also encouraged people to stop by and “help American Cancer Society save more lives through your Medford Discovery Shop purchases.”

The shop will be closing their doors permanently on Saturday, August 15.

