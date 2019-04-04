American kidnapped at gunpoint during Uganda safari

QUEEN ELIZABETH NATIONAL PARK, Uganda – Ugandan officials have stepped up their search for an American woman and a local driver kidnapped at gunpoint in the East African country and held for ransom.
Police are using an elite police team and other security forces to search the huge wildlife park where they were abducted.
The intensive search is taking place in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a popular safari destination in Uganda.
They are looking for the victims over an area the size of Rhode Island near the border with Congo.
The 35-year-old American woman and the driver were abducted on Tuesday by four gunmen who ambushed their tour group on a safari drive.
Uganda police spokesperson Deputy Polly Namaye said, “The unknown gunmen put the tourists on gunpoint and grabbed two out of four tourists before disappearing with them.”
The other tourists got away uninjured and called authorities.
The gunmen used the woman’s cell phone to demand $500,000 dollars ransom for the release of the pair.
“The American embassy in Kampala has been informed about the missing citizen and the efforts directed towards her safe recovery and that of our tour guide,” Deputy Namaya said.
Wildlife authorities said the group failed to take an armed ranger along as required by park regulations.
Kidnappings in Queen Elizabeth National Park are rare.
The U.S. embassy in Uganda is not releasing the American victim’s name but says it takes seriously all threats against U.S. citizens abroad.