Americans can start ordering free at-home COVID tests next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government will start distributing at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans for free next week.

500 million tests will be available to order online starting January 19th, 2022. To order tests, the only two things people will need are their name and residential mailing address. Once ordered, tests should arrive within 7 to 12 days. Each address will be limited to four tests.

The Biden administration said an additional 500 million at-home rapid tests have been ordered.

You can order tests at http://www.COVIDTests.gov

For more details, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/01/14/fact-sheet-the-biden-administration-to-begin-distributing-at-home-rapid-covid-19-tests-to-americans-for-free/