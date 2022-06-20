Americans celebrate Juneteenth

(NBC) This past weekend and into Monday, the nation is commemorating Juneteenth, a day that marked the effective end of slavery in the United States.

From a parade in Buffalo to a symbolic walk in Texas and a festival in Chicago, Americans gathered for the nation’s newest federal holiday.

The day commemorates June 19th, 1865, when the last enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

But some corporations and organizations have been criticized for commercializing the day, like selling a “Juneteenth watermelon salad” or a ‘Juneteenth ice cream’ flavor. Experts say companies are struggling to strike the right balance.

Meanwhile, awareness and appreciation of Juneteenth continues to grow. A Gallup poll shows a significant jump in the numbers of Americans who say they have a lot or some familiarity with the holiday, which many hope will not only be a time to celebrate, but also an opportunity to ignite a more honest dialogue about race in America.