Americans think Microsoft is most ethical company, according to study

(CNN) – Microsoft tops the list of most ethical companies among Americans, according to a study released Tuesday from Forbes and the non-profit research group Just Capital.
It found technology companies, more than any other industry, prioritize ethical issues important to most Americans.
Microsoft topped the list for the second year in a row.
Other tech companies like Apple, Intel, Salesforce, Alphabet, and PayPal, made the list’s top 10.
Facebook was one very notable exception from the list. It ranked 149th overall, despite tying for first in worker pay and eighth in other employee categories.
Public perception of Facebook has dropped following its Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which the company allowed personal information to be shared with third parties without users’ knowledge.
The social media giant has also taken a hands-off approach to regulating political speech.