Americans trapped in Wuhan amid coronavirus outbreak

WUHAN, China – The spread of the deadly coronavirus is accelerating throughout Asia, with infections in other parts of the world increasing. Governments across the globe are taking extraordinary measures to try and halt the outbreak.
More than 200 Americans are being airlifted out of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak which has been locked down for nearly a week. People taking the flight will be screened for symptoms and when they land, they’ll be quarantined for 14 days in the U.S. But there are still hundreds of Americans stuck in Wuhan, and for them, there’s no way out.
U.S. citizen Priscilla Dickey said, “I’m more than little concerned that one of us would get sick.”
A flight organized by the U.S. State Department was the only lifeline U.S. Consulate staff and a handful of other Americans.
It was a tense drive to the airport for Jacob Wilson from Louisiana who is working at a tech startup in Wuhan. Worse was the drive back. He didn’t get a call to board the flight. “If there was a bigger plane that could fit everybody I’d definitely want to be on it,” he said.
The virus is now spreading rapidly more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China, most of them in Wuhan.
In the U.S. there are now five confirmed cases with 110 people being evaluated in 26 states.
The CDC is dramatically expanding screenings, adding extra staff to 20 airports where passengers can be quarantined.
American health officials are also advising travelers to avoid all non-essential trips to China because of the virus.
Ground zero for the virus believed to be a market in Wuhan that sold live animals and wildlife for consumption. It spread from the city to 14 different countries.
Authorities confirmed the virus can be transmitted from human to human through coughing, sneezing, and other personal contact.
For the hundreds of Americans left behind, fear and uncertainty. Wuhan sealed off. Hospitals are overwhelmed and short on supplies.
Jacob’s brother, Ben, wanted to at least get his 7-year-old daughter Jasmine to family in the U.S. but said U.S. officials here have offered little information, leadership or help. “We don’t know how long this is going to last and we have no assurances. We’re kind of lost,” Ben said.
For the hundreds of Americans who are still there, many of whom wanted to get on that flight Tuesday, the State Department is saying nothing about more planes to get them back home.