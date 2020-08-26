Home
Ammon Bundy arrested at Idaho State Capitol

BOISE, Idaho. (KBOI) – A well-known Idaho rancher is in police custody after refusing to leave the state’s capitol building.

Ammon Bundy was arrested Tuesday. Officials say he refused to leave the Idaho State Capitol in Boise during a special session of the legislature.

Bundy was one of three people arrested. They want Governor Brad Little to end the state of emergency he put in place along with other pandemic restrictions. They are all now facing trespassing charges.

Bundy once led an armed occupation of federal land in Oregon back in 2016.

