‘Amphibious truck’ makes return but needs donation help

Medford, Ore.– A historical fire truck from 1946 is attempting get up and running, but it needs your help.
The Southern Oregon Historical Society showcased the long forgotten Ashland “amphibious truck” today during an open house.
The reason for the name…? It spent more than a day underwater in Ashland Creek after the bridge it was on collapsed during the flood of 1948.
The society has taken steps to fix portions of the truck including the lights and siren but the process is arduous.
“We are not making predictions, said Ben Truwe, a member of the historical society, when asked about the time table for when the truck might fully be prepared. “We will come here with a basket full of parts to put in and big plans and spend the entire day working on one bolt. So old cars can really surprise you especially when they’ve been sitting in a field for twenty years.”
The society is working to restore the engine the best they can but they’re asking for community donations to help bring the truck back to life.
Photos below provided by the Southern Oregon Historical Society: