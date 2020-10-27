Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in this morning as a Supreme Court justice.
Chief Justice John Roberts administered the judicial oath to Amy Coney Barrett during a private ceremony Tuesday morning at the Supreme Court, officially making her a justice and allowing her to get to work immediately.
Monday night, the Senate confirmed Justice Barrett to the court with a 52 to 48 vote.
President Trump celebrated with a White House swearing-in ceremony where Barrett’s oath was administered by Justice Clarence Thomas.
Barrett is filling the seat left open with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.