Home
Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

News Politics Top Stories , ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in this morning as a Supreme Court justice.

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the judicial oath to Amy Coney Barrett during a private ceremony Tuesday morning at the Supreme Court, officially making her a justice and allowing her to get to work immediately.

Monday night, the Senate confirmed Justice Barrett to the court with a 52 to 48 vote.

President Trump celebrated with a White House swearing-in ceremony where Barrett’s oath was administered by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Barrett is filling the seat left open with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »