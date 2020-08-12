Amy’s Kitchen reports 10 COVID cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Amy’s Kitchen is reporting ten COVID-19 cases at their Medford location.
The food manufacturing company said a “small number” of employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Amy’s said the cases have not been traced to an outbreak at the plant and that the company is working closely with Jackson County Public Health.
Amy’s Kitchen said it has safety precautions in place, including daily temperature checks, protective gear and protective barriers.
Amy’s released the following statement addressing the issue:
We have had a small number of employees in our Medford facility test positive for COVID. In no instance has the transmission been traced to an occurrence within the plant. All employees who have tested positive have complied with physician and county health guidelines. Upon receiving notification that an employee is sick, we work closely with Jackson County Health Officials to conduct a thorough investigation, including detailed contact tracing, and take every precaution necessary to prevent any spread among our employees.
We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have worked closely with state and local officials to review our safety precautions, including daily temperature checks, masks and protective gear for all individuals, and social distancing and protective barriers within the facility. Since the start of the pandemic, we implemented these stringent precautions and protocols to allow us to continue producing food for those who depend on us for it, while protecting our frontline employees who make it. Taking care of our people is a core company value and priority at Amy’s Kitchen, and it serves as our guiding principle in operating throughout this pandemic.