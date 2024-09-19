YREKA, Cal.- An enforcement stop turns into a felony arrest in Yreka.

Tuesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer stopped a white Subaru for equipment violations.

The officer discovered the driver had provided a false name in an attempt to hide from his felony warrant.

The driver was also found to be in possession of fentanyl.

The driver was arrested for drug violations, providing false information, driving without a valid driver’s license, and his felony warrant.

