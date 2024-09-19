An enforcement stop turns into a felony arrest in Yreka

Posted by Lauren Pretto September 18, 2024

YREKA, Cal.- An enforcement stop turns into a felony arrest in Yreka.

Tuesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer stopped a white Subaru for equipment violations.

The officer discovered the driver had provided a false name in an attempt to hide from his felony warrant.

The driver was also found to be in possession of fentanyl.

The driver was arrested for drug violations, providing false information, driving without a valid driver’s license, and his felony warrant.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Lauren Pretto
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Lauren Pretto grew up in Livermore, California and attended University of California, Santa Cruz, graduating with a double major in Film/Digital Media and Literature with a concentration in Creative Writing. Lauren is a lover of books, especially Agatha Christie and Gothic novels. When her nose isn't buried in a book, she knits, bakes, and writes.
Reporter
Skip to content