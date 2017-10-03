An update on the double homicide in Ashland on Saturday

Ashland, Ore.- Callahan’s Lodge in Ashland is back open after the deadly shooting Saturday. The owners took to social media to say they’re focusing on the future.
But after several calls, two crimes scenes, there’s one investigation still on hand. An investigation that dispatchers say started under a “Suspicious circumstance.” That suspicious circumstance, officials say, was the result of Neil Norman opening fire at Callahan’s Lodge early Saturday morning. That man was Ryan Bagley.
From there Jackson County Sheriff’s and Oregon State Police say Norman stole Bagley’s car and drove south on I-5 before coming to a stop and firing at another driver.
Recordings of the scanners that night caught the action.
“It appears that the victim was shooting at another vehicle when he was hit.”
It’s that driver, Tom Moxon, who’s now being called a hero after running over Norman because Norman was firing shots at him.
Now, 2 days later, investigators are trying to figure out what caused the suspect to snap after Norman’s family shared he had undiagnosed mental health problems.
Meanwhile, Callahan’s Lodge is looking forward. Sayingon Facebook that Callahan’s is saddened by the senseless, tragic, and random series of events that resulted in so much loss in the community.
Owner Donna Berquist went on to say Ryan Bagley was a wonderful and hardworking young man whose loss will be felt.