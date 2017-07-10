Ana Fire grows to 3,200 acres

Summit Lake, Ore. – Crews continue to battle a growing wildfire near the Summer Lake Wildlife Area in Lake County.
The Ana Fire was first reported around 3:00 p.m. on July 8.
A column of smoke could be seen from Valley Falls and the Paisley area, according to the South Central Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP).
Multiple engines, air tankers, helicopters and hand crews responded to the fire by 5:00 p.m.
By 9:00 p.m., the fast-moving fire burning sage brush and juniper had spread to nearly 1,000 acres.
Firefighters worked to protect structures that were threatened in the area as the fire continued to spread along Highway 31, which was intermittently closed.
By the next morning, two structures had been lost–one outbuilding and a hunting cabin.
Crews estimated the active fire had burned 2,000 acres on July 9.
SCOMP said level 1 evacuation orders (get ready) were put into place for the area between Silver Lake and Summer Lake.
An update by firefighters on the morning of July 10 stated the fire grew to 3,200 acres as firefighters worked through the night to minimize the spread.
A level 2 (get set) evacuation order was announced for the area two miles north and south of the community of Summer Lake along Hwy. 31 and all along Carlon Lane, according to SCOFMP.
500 fire personnel are now assigned to the fire.
Additional support from air tankers, helicopters and dozers is arriving constantly.
Daily updates can be found at SCOFMP’s blog here: http://bit.ly/2sK5YHY