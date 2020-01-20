Angry at your ex? Name a salmon after them, and feed it to a bear

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A local non-profit is continuing its unique way of celebrating Valentine’s Day.
As part of its Catch and Release campaign, Wildlife Images is letting people name salmon after their ex for $20. The fish will then be fed to their two brown bears, Kodi and Yak.
The bears can only eat so much fish, so only 600 are available.
If you don’t want to name a salmon after your ex, Wildlife Images has an option to name a salmon after anyone or anything.
For an extra chunk of change, you can get an individualized photo of your named fish, a photo of the bears ripping into the ex, access to the carnage from the “Catch & Release Fish Feed” via video link, and an individualized certificate recognizing that you symbolically fed your ex to a grizzly bear.
For more information click HERE.