Ani-Medford hosted at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Rogue Valley’s anime convention was back in action on Saturday being hosted at Rogue X for the first time.

The return saw the same excitement and had plenty to offer to the convention-goers. This celebration of the Japanese art form drew a large crowd for its first of two days.

Fun activities included guest panels, anime vendors, and live music. Guests were allowed to come dressed up as their favorite characters to showcase their love for the art.

Although the most prolific anime conventions happen elsewhere, anime still has a large audience in the Rogue Valley and it’s still expanding.

Sunday, September 22, is the last day to attend the convention before it returns next year. The convention opens at 10 a.m. and you can buy tickets online or at the door.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.