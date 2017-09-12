The annual 9/11 stair climb at the Manor was held this morning to honor and remember those who lost their lives in 9/11.
Fire agencies from across Southern Oregon came out to participate. Nearly 100 firefighters from across the valley climbed all 10 flights of stairs at The Rogue Valley Manor to the roof.
The annual event was started by Medford Fire Chief Rick Roba 15 years ago. It was initially just his crew that would climb to the top of the building in silence to honor those fallen in 9/11.
Three years after Chief Roba started the annual stair climb he expanded it to all of Southern Oregon.
Now, that widespread participation is important to those who participate in the climb.
“It’s all different departments doing the same thing. We’re out there serving the public. We’re going to medical responses. We’re going to car accidents. We’re going to fires. We’re all doing the same thing. Maybe a little different but we all the same goal and that is to serve the people that are in our community,” Meford Fire Chief David Ackles says.
Once they reached the top they had a brief service to honor those fallen.
Ackles says that his hope is to have the stair climb continue for years to come, honoring those fallen.