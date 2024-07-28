Annual D.A.R.E. to Cruise car show at Twin Creeks Park

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Folks in Central Point got a chance to show off their classic cars and support the D.A.R.E. program.

The annual D.A.R.E. to Cruise Show and Shine car show was hosted by the Central Point police department Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over a hundred cars, from 1920’s roadsters to muscle cars from the 2010’s were lined up across the lawn at Twin Creeks park in Central Point.

After the show, cars lined up and cruised up and down Pine street from five to seven.

All the proceeds from registration go to support the D.A.R.E. program, helping school resource officers build productive relationships with students.

“That relationship with a school resource officer can do a lot as far as helping them succeed,” says SRO for Central Point schools, Michael Jones.

We see a lot of kids who May be coming out of troubled backgrounds that need a little extra help, a little extra attention. Our school resource officers are there to fulfill that. We’re there to be a mentor, we’re there to be a teacher, and finally we’re there to be a law enforcement officer and keep them safe.

The show is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Central Point’s D.A.R.E. program.

Funding helps Central Point police department SRO’s inform students on the dangers of drugs, alcohol, and bullying, and the importance of self-confidence.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.