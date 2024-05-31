Annual Gold Dust Day returning to Gold Hill Saturday

GOLD HILL, Ore. – The City of Gold Hill is hosting its annual Gold Dust Day Heritage Celebration Saturday.

The name refers to the city’s rich mining history where plenty of fortunes were made.

Festivities begin on Saturday morning at 7 with a pancake breakfast. The annual parade follows at 10 a.m. then there will be food trucks and a street fair later in the day.

The historical activities continue until 2 p.m.

“We want to sort of attract people to come out and see the beauty of Gold Hill,” said Gold Dust Day Media Organizer, Lila Farney. “You know, we’re right by Rogue River, there’s a lot of physical amenities, and we want to share that with people who haven’t experienced it before.”

More information, including a schedule of events can be found on the Grants Pass & Josephine County Chamber of Commerce website.

