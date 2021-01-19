Annual Polar Plunge going virtual

SOUTHERN OREGON— The annual Southern Oregon Polar Plunge is going virtual this year.
The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising event in Oregon that benefits Special Olympics Oregon. Over the last few years, hundreds of people have jumped into freezing cold waters to support more than 12,000 special Olympic athletes across the state.
According to the event coordinator, Kim Andresen, the event is going virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She says there are still a lot of ways people can participate.
“You can be as creative as you want. You can plunge in your bathtub by turning on a cold shower or cold water,” Andresen said. “If you have a backyard pool you can take the plunge. You can turn on the sprinklers or a hose or just dump a bucket on your head similar to the ALS challenge.”
The entire month of February is being considered “Freezin’ February”. You can participate in the Polar Plunge all month long.
For more information go to: https://soor.org/fundraising-events/plunge/
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “Hi!”