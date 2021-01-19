Home
Annual Polar Plunge going virtual

Oregon Special Olympics Polar Plunge event at Jackson Pool in Medford, Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON— The annual Southern Oregon Polar Plunge is going virtual this year.

The Polar Plunge is the largest fundraising event in Oregon that benefits Special Olympics Oregon. Over the last few years, hundreds of people have jumped into freezing cold waters to support more than 12,000 special Olympic athletes across the state.

According to the event coordinator, Kim Andresen, the event is going virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She says there are still a lot of ways people can participate.

“You can be as creative as you want. You can plunge in your bathtub by turning on a cold shower or cold water,” Andresen said. “If you have a backyard pool you can take the plunge. You can turn on the sprinklers or a hose or just dump a bucket on your head similar to the ALS challenge.”

The entire month of February is being considered “Freezin’ February”. You can participate in the Polar Plunge all month long.

For more information go to: https://soor.org/fundraising-events/plunge/

