Annual “Ride the Rogue” returning for 12th time

MEDFORD, Ore.– The “Ride the Rogue” dates were announced this week by the Rogue River Greenway Foundation.

The event will be held September 24 and will feature three different rides.

62-mile, 40-mile and 20-mile routes.

Each ride will feature a post-ride party with food, craft beer, and music at Palmerton Park.

Pre-registration is open until September 14.

Money raised will go towards the completion of the rogue river recreational corridor and greenway.

“The last couple years have been limited or completely stopped due to Covid,” Ride the Rogue spokesperson Bill Wood said. “This will be the 12th one. Each year we raise a little bit of money and use it to do engineering work and surveying working.”

Wood said he hopes to see 500 people participating in the event.

The next main link the fountain plans on building will stretch nine miles from Grants Pass to the Rogue River.