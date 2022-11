CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 43rd annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show is chugging into Central Point this weekend.

You can find it at the Seven Feathers Event Center at the Jackson County Expo.

It’s all things trains, from the latest and greatest to historic models.

This is the only fundraiser held for the Medford Railroad Park.

Each year the show’s profits are used to keep operations afloat at the park.

The railroad show lasts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.