Annual Safety Saturday held at Rogue Valley Mall

MEDFORD, Ore. – On Saturday, Medford Police along with other safety agencies hosted their Annual Safety Saturday at the Rogue Valley Mall.

The focus was on connecting those agencies in the Medford area to the youth and stress the importance of safety…

It was a hands-on experience as children were able to explore police and fire department vehicles, learn about paramedic equipment, and even dunk an officer.

Medford School District, Rogue Valley Transportation District, and Mercy Flights were also in attendance.

Children weren’t the only ones who were susceptible to learning about safety. Adults also had the chance to learn from CPR demonstrations and other aspects of safety.

“Not just a training for the kids, it’s also a training for the adults too right. So they’re out here and they’re learning things about bicycle safety. They’re learning things about bicycle laws. They’re learning stuff about CPR or they’re learning from the fire department on different stuff and how things work and really how things are integrated in our community. And so, it’s a training opportunity for both the parents and the kids to have fun as well,” said Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick of Medford Police Department.

Kirkpatrick says it is beneficial to hold the event closer to the start of the school year, so kids and parents understand safety rules while school is in session.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.