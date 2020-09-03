Another 881,000 Americans file unemployment claims

(CNN) The jobless trend seems to be heading in the right direction.
According to the latest jobs report, less than a million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. That hasn’t happened since early August.
The Labor Department reported Thursday 881,000 Americans filed initial claims for benefits.
13 million Americans filed continued jobless claims, which count people filing for benefits for at least two weeks in a row. That’s more than a million fewer than last week.
One thing to note: the Labor Department changed its methodology for seasonal adjustments starting with this report.