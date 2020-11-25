Home
Another coronavirus-related death reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another elderly person has died after a COVID-19 outbreak at a local long-term care facility.

On November 9, Jackson County Public Health said 54 coronavirus cases were connected to an outbreak at Avamere Three Fountains in Medford. Since then, that number has more than doubled to 123.

On Wednesday, November 25, public health officials determined another person died in connection with the Avamere Three Fountains outbreak, bringing the death toll to nine.

Jackson County Public Health said the latest death was an 84-year-old woman who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 22. It hasn’t been determined if she had underlying health conditions.

The Three Fountains outbreak is just one of seven at care facilities in Jackson County.

At 12:01 a.m. on November 25, public health officials had the following data about the outbreaks:

Name of Facility First Reported # of COVD-19 Cases # of COVID-19 Fatalities
Avamere Three Fountains 11/2/20 123 9
Avamere Health Services of Rogue Valley 10/4/20 77 2
Avamere Waterford 11/4/20 4 0
Linda Vista 10/16/20 11 0
Orchard Assisted Living 10/5/20 10 0
Rogue Valley Manor 10/6/20 18 0
Table Rock Memory Care 11/8/20 96 5

The latest death brings the county’s total to 26. So far, 3,580 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county. 591 of them were considered active.

 

