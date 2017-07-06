Another eclipse coming to North America in 2024

Medford, Ore. – If you’re unable to see this year’s solar eclipse–and perhaps even watch the moon completely block out the sun from the eclipse’s narrow zone of totality–don’t give up hope.
After the 2017 eclipse on August 21, the next total solar eclipse in the lower 48 states will be less than seven years away–but you may need to travel.
According to NASA, On April 8, 2024 a total eclipse will be visible in the central and eastern continental U.S.
The path will start in Mexico and cut through Texas on a diagonal line through the nation’s heartland ending in the northeast.
However, the weather may not cooperate as well as is forecasted for this year’s eclipse, as many states in the path of the 2024 eclipse have historically inclement weather in April.
After the 2024 total solar eclipse, North America won’t see another until 2045.
You can view the path of the 2024 eclipse here: https://eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEgoogle/SEgoogle2001/SE2024Apr08Tgoogle.html