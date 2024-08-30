Another exciting day of play at the Southern Oregon Golf Championships

MEDFORD, Ore. – It was another exciting day of match play at the 95th annual Southern Oregon Golf Championships (SOGC) at the Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford.

Despite the steadily rising temperatures, golfers were going head to head in match play brackets.

Scott Swendiman has taken part in the tournament at least 44 times, starting all the way back in 1969 when he was just 19 years old.

He says what started as yearly trips up from Redding to caddy for his father in the 50’s turned in to a family tradition and a place to connect with others who love the game.

Swendiman said RVCC is the best golf facility on the West Coast if not in the country and urges anyone who loves golf to consider registering for next year, saying you’ll never stop coming back.

The tournament wraps up this coming Monday.

