Another I-5 traffic stop leads to heroin bust

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two more alleged heroin traffickers were arrested by police during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 5.
On July 15, an Oregon State Police trooper pulled over a car without a license plate on I-5 just outside of Gold Hill. Hidden inside the vehicle was 2.7 pounds of heroin. The driver in that case, 23-year-old Eric Barrios of Long Beach, California, was charged with unlawful delivery of heroin and unlawful possession of heroin.
OSP said just a few days later on July 18, a trooper saw a 2010 Toyota Camry following another vehicle too closely on I-5 between Gold Hill and Central Point. The trooper pulled the Camry over and asked the driver permission for a search. The driver consented, and the trooper found 2.5 pounds of heroin hidden inside the Camry. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Luis Enrique Torres-Sandoval of Las Vegas, Nevada, was charged with unlawful possession and delivery of heroin. The passenger, 24-year-old Edward Ivan Prieto from Las Vegas, was also arrested on similar charges.