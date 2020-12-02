Another patient dies from COVID-19 in Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A man from Josephine County died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s coronavirus-related death toll to five.
According to Josephine County Public Health, the latest death was a 69-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on November 20 and died on December 1. He had underlying conditions. This marks the fifth coronavirus-related death in Josephine County.
As of 12:01 a.m. on December 2, 19 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Josephine County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 577. 258 of those cases are currently being monitored, with the remaining considered no longer infections.