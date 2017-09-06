Another way to check air quality levels

Medford, Ore. – As of Tuesday evening, the State of Oregon’s online air quality map was having issues providing live updates.
Some sites on the map showed up gray, indicating the DEQ website was experiencing high traffic and couldn’t supply the rating information.
If you need to check the air quality in your area, you’ll may have to go about it in a different way.
First, you’ll need to visit the following website: http://www.deq.state.or.us/lab/aqm/rt/rtHourlyConc.aspx
Once you’re there, you can use the form to select your station and parameter.
With you station selected, you want to look for the “PM2.5” pollutant value parameter. This value the DEQ monitors should be updated hourly.
Once you get your PM2.5 value, you can find your air quality using the table below: