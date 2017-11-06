Another wolf illegally killed in Klamath County

FORT KLAMATH, Ore. – Another wolf was found dead in Klamath County, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Wolf OR-25 was about 4½ years old before the wolf’s carcass was discovered on Sunday, October 29 near Fort Klamath in the Sun Pass State Forest.
Wildlife officials didn’t specify how the wolf died, only that someone is responsible for the illegal killing.
This is the second wolf killed in Klamath County this year. In April, the carcass of wolf OR-33 was found 20 miles from Klamath Falls in the Fremont-Winema National Forest. It was determined she died from gunshot wounds.
Wildlife officials are offering a $5,000 for information about the killing of OR-25. With the help of conservation groups, a $15,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of OR-33.
Officials said at least eight wolves have been poached or died under mysterious circumstances in Oregon since 2015. In most cases, it’s a violation of the Endangered Species Act and Oregon State game laws to kill a gray wolf.
“Poaching is a huge and growing problem in Oregon. We need everyone’s help to catch this killer. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and conservation groups alike are working together to bring justice for OR-33, and send a message that this vile act won’t be tolerated in our state,” said Quinn Read, Northwest representative of Defenders of Wildlife.
Anyone with information about this case should call ODFW at 503-682-6131 or the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 800-452-7888.