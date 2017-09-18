Anti-police protest turns violent

(NBC News) – St. Louis police said a group of agitators disrupted several downtown St. Louis businesses Sunday evening after a peaceful protest had concluded earlier in the day.
During a press conference early Monday morning, Interim Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said over 80 people were arrested and at least five weapons were confiscated.
“People setting out to do damage are being arrested, and these criminals we’ve arrested should be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Chief O’Toole said. “We’re in control, this is our city and we are going to protect it.”
Around 8:45 p.m., several reports of broken windows were reported by St. Louis Metropolitan police. Businesses were vandalized at the intersection of Olive and 10th Street and moved toward Washington Avenue. Police soon responded to help contain the crowd of an estimated 100 agitators, forming police lines in order to keep them contained.
Orders were given to the crowd to disperse near the intersection of Tucker Boulevard and Pine Street. Police said the protest was “no longer” peaceful and declared an unlawful assembly.
