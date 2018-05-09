Anti-U.S. rally held in Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (APTN/NBCNC) – Protesters burned U.S. flags and pictures of President Trump outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran Wednesday.
The protest comes a day after President Trump announced the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.
Some of the protesters chanted “our response to America should be ballistic missiles.”
The protesters urged the Iranian government to also withdraw from the deal.
Tuesday, Iran’s president said his country will not exit the deal as long as the E.U., the Russians and the Chinese stick to their commitments and Iran sees benefits from the deal.
Demonstrators criticized the Iranian government for agreeing to the deal in the first place.