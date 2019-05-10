Anti-vaccination protestors rally in southern Oregon

ASHLAND, Ore. – Anti-vaccination protestors took to the streets in Ashland and Medford Friday to protest a bill in the Oregon Legislature.
House Bill 3063 would ban all vaccine exemptions in the state outside of a medical diagnosis.
If passed by the Senate, children without a medical exemption from vaccines would be restricted from school activities with other classmates.
Protestors say the bill infringes on their medical freedom and right to choose.
Protestor Denise Daehler said, “It might not be my story that my child was injured by a vaccination,m but it definitely is other people’s story And I think it’s really important to stay open to learning and growing in our knowledge.”
Proponents of the bill say unvaccinated children pose a risk to those with compromised immune systems.
Under current Oregon Law, parents can decline vaccinations for religious or philosophical reasons, once they view online educational materials or talk to a doctor.
House bill 3063 already passed the House.
If the bill makes it through the Senate, Governor Kate Brown has indicated she will sign.
If passed, children without a medical exemption will be restricted from school starting in August of 2020.