‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Portland, deadline for tickets looming

Portland, Ore. – Popular PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to Portland, and if you want to have your treasures appraised, you’ll need to hurry and get tickets before the April 10 deadline.
The program was last in Portland back in 2004, according to the Oregonian/OregonLive.
“Antiques Roadshow” will be in Portland on August 12 for an all-day appraisal. Three one-hour episodes scheduled to air in 2018 will be produced from footage captured during the event.
There’s no charge for admission, but advance tickets are required.
The tickets will be handed out to a limited number of people after a random drawing. The deadline for applying is April 10 at 11:59 p.m.
To apply for tickets, visit pbs.org/wgbh/roadshow/ontour/
The event is scheduled to take place in Portland at the Oregon Convention Center (777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.), Exhibit Hall D on Level 1.