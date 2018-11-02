Apartment of woman struck by vehicle catches fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman who was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle Thursday night had her apartment catch fire Friday morning.
At about 9:00 p.m. on November 1, Tonya Kaylee Johnson was walking along South Pacific Highway near the Grange Co-Op at Lowery Lane. She tried crossing the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle in the far right northbound lane of the highway, police said.
According to Medford Police, the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
Johnson remains hospitalized in an intensive care unit.
The next morning, Johnson’s apartment, located at 2300 East Barnett Road, was affected by a structure fire that started sometime around 5:30 a.m.
Two adults and four children were sent to the hospital due to the fire. Their condition is unknown.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.