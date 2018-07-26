APD officer’s name will be added to fallen officer memorial in Salem

ASHLAND, Ore. – A fallen Ashland Police Department officer’s name will be added to a special memorial next year.
According to The Ashland Police Department, Officer Malcus Williams was on the scene of a domestic violence call around 7:30 p.m. on March 2, 2018, when he suffered the medical event.
Despite lifesaving efforts by both on-scene police, paramedics, and assistance from Ashland Fire and Rescue, Officer Williams died at a Providence hospital at approximately 9:00 p.m.
Officer Williams is survived by his wife, Ona, and their three daughters, Savannah, Georgia and Brooklyn, as well as his sisters Cindy and Amy, who is also a member of the Ashland Police Department.
Officer Williams started his career with the Ashland Police Department on December 9, 1996.
Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said his department was devastated. “There is… nobody has a bad thing to say about Malcus Williams,” he explained. “He has been an important part of this community for a lifetime.”
On July 26, the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training unanimously approved adding Officer Williams’ name to the state’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Salem.
DPSST Director Eriks Gabliks said “The State’s fallen law enforcement officer memorial was created more than 20 years ago to honor and remember Oregonians who wear a badge and uniform, and take an oath to serve and protect, and sadly died in the line of duty. Officer Williams name will be etched into a granite wall alongside 183 other city, county, state, tribal and federal law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while helping others.”
Officer Williams’ name will be added during a ceremony in May of 2019.