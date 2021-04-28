Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90

(NBC) – Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins has died. He was 90 years old.
Collins, one of the three members of the successful Apollo 11 mission to the Moon in 1969, died Wednesday after battling cancer.
His family said he spent the final days of his life resting peacefully with his family by his side.
Unlike Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, Collins never walked on the moon. He stayed behind and piloted the command module as it circled above.
Acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk issued the following statement on Collins’ passing:
“Today the nation lost a true pioneer and lifelong advocate for exploration in Astronaut Michael Collins. As pilot of the Apollo 11 command module, some called him the loneliest man in history while his colleagues walked on the Moon for the first time, he helped our nation achieve a defining milestone.”