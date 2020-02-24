Apollo-era NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson dies

(CNN) – The pioneering mathematician whose work inspired the film “Hidden Figures” died Monday.
In the 1950s and 60s, Katherine Johnson was part of what NASA called their “Computer Pool,” a group of mathematicians whose computations powered the first successful space missions.
The group’s black women members were critical to its accomplishments.
By the time Johnson retired in the mid-80s, she’d mapped the Moon’s surface ahead of the 1969 landing and helped astronauts aboard the Apollo 13 safely land back on earth.
In 2015, President Barack Obama honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her integral work in American space travel.
Johnson was 101 years old.